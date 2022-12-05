Point72 Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,125,177 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 627,077 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.69% of Antero Resources worth $65,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Antero Resources by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Antero Resources by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AR stock opened at $33.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 3.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.88 and its 200 day moving average is $36.97. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $48.80.

Several equities analysts have commented on AR shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Antero Resources from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Antero Resources from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Antero Resources from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Antero Resources from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.09.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $97,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,117.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

