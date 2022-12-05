Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $81.73 Million Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,598,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 992,878 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $81,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HWM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Vertical Research cut their target price on Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE:HWM opened at $39.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $39.24.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.00%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

