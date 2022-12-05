Point72 Europe London LLP Acquires 3,700 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Point72 Europe London LLP grew its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. MetLife comprises about 2.1% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in MetLife were worth $9,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 89.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in MetLife during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in MetLife by 1,065.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 307.7% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MET traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,442,168. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.41 and a 1-year high of $77.36.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.89 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. Analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.19%.

Several research analysts have commented on MET shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on MetLife to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.18.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

