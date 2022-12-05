Point72 Europe London LLP Makes New Investment in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 228.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAR traded down $1.91 on Monday, reaching $61.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.52. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.71 and a 1-year high of $87.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.54 and its 200-day moving average is $72.20.

Several brokerages have commented on DAR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.60.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

