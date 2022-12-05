Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $21.33 Million Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 1,906.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417,919 shares during the period. Yum China makes up 0.8% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Yum China were worth $21,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Yum China in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in Yum China by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Yum China by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YUMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Yum China Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Yum China stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.55. 25,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,710,385. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.18. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.55.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.17. Yum China had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.76%.

Insider Activity at Yum China

In related news, Director Fred Hu sold 3,193,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $144,073,890.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,171,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,304,893.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Warton Wang sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $231,806.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,090.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Fred Hu sold 3,193,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $144,073,890.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,171,651 shares in the company, valued at $594,304,893.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,204,362 shares of company stock worth $144,655,851. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Featured Articles

