Polunin Capital Partners Ltd Makes New Investment in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,134,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,014,000. PagSeguro Digital comprises 5.2% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd owned 0.34% of PagSeguro Digital at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

PAGS has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.47.

NYSE:PAGS traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $9.68. The stock had a trading volume of 35,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,733,897. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.44. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $29.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.20.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $770.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.75 million. Sell-side analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

