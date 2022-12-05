Polygon (MATIC) Price Up 11.8% This Week

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One Polygon coin can currently be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00005379 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polygon has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. Polygon has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion and approximately $285.02 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002219 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,006.18 or 0.05895786 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.89 or 0.00503265 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,178.83 or 0.30345736 BTC.
Polygon Profile
Polygon’s genesis date was March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. Polygon’s official website is polygon.technology. Polygon’s official message board is blog.polygon.technology. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Polygon Coin Trading
