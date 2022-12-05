Polygon Trading Up 12.4% This Week (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. One Polygon coin can currently be bought for $0.93 or 0.00005389 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Polygon has traded up 12.4% against the dollar. Polygon has a total market cap of $8.11 billion and approximately $243.03 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002276 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,020.93 or 0.05923670 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.15 or 0.00505669 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,254.99 or 0.30490663 BTC.
Polygon Profile
Polygon was first traded on March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polygon is polygon.technology. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polygon’s official message board is blog.polygon.technology.
Polygon Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polygon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polygon using one of the exchanges listed above.
