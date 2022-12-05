Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Portage Biotech’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PRTG. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Portage Biotech from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Portage Biotech from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

PRTG stock opened at $7.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $124.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.37. Portage Biotech has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $13.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Portage Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; TT-10, an adenosine receptor type 2A (A2A) inhibitor to treat A2A expressing solid tumors; TT-4, an adenosine receptor type 2B (A2B) inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-53, an A2A/A2B inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-3, an A2B inhibitor to treat colorectal and gastrointestinal cancers; and NT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of tumors.

