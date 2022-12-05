Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2022

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTGGet Rating) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Portage Biotech’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PRTG. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Portage Biotech from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Portage Biotech from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Portage Biotech Trading Down 1.5 %

PRTG stock opened at $7.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $124.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.37. Portage Biotech has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $13.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.82.

Institutional Trading of Portage Biotech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Portage Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Portage Biotech

(Get Rating)

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; TT-10, an adenosine receptor type 2A (A2A) inhibitor to treat A2A expressing solid tumors; TT-4, an adenosine receptor type 2B (A2B) inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-53, an A2A/A2B inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-3, an A2B inhibitor to treat colorectal and gastrointestinal cancers; and NT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of tumors.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Portage Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portage Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.