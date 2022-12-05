PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) & Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Head to Head Contrast

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) and Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PotlatchDeltic and Sun Communities’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PotlatchDeltic $1.34 billion 2.82 $423.86 million $5.29 8.82 Sun Communities $2.27 billion 7.73 $392.25 million $2.05 69.17

PotlatchDeltic has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sun Communities. PotlatchDeltic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sun Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PotlatchDeltic 27.84% 20.34% 12.83% Sun Communities 8.81% 3.34% 1.66%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.7% of PotlatchDeltic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of Sun Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of PotlatchDeltic shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Sun Communities shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

PotlatchDeltic pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Sun Communities pays an annual dividend of $3.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. PotlatchDeltic pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sun Communities pays out 171.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PotlatchDeltic has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Sun Communities has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. PotlatchDeltic is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

PotlatchDeltic has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sun Communities has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PotlatchDeltic and Sun Communities, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PotlatchDeltic 0 1 3 1 3.00 Sun Communities 0 1 7 0 2.88

PotlatchDeltic presently has a consensus target price of $56.60, suggesting a potential upside of 21.30%. Sun Communities has a consensus target price of $168.86, suggesting a potential upside of 19.09%. Given PotlatchDeltic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe PotlatchDeltic is more favorable than Sun Communities.

Summary

PotlatchDeltic beats Sun Communities on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest management, is committed to environmental and social responsibility and to responsible governance.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

