Prana Capital Management LP Acquires 2,176 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Prana Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNA. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CNA Financial by 20.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 918,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,262,000 after purchasing an additional 156,101 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CNA Financial by 6.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,653,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,403,000 after acquiring an additional 104,417 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CNA Financial by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,150,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,935,000 after acquiring an additional 92,007 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $2,703,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CNA Financial by 9.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 680,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,103,000 after acquiring an additional 56,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th.

NYSE CNA opened at $41.95 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. CNA Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $35.90 and a 12-month high of $50.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. CNA Financial had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 76,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.26 per share, for a total transaction of $3,021,214.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 243,806,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,571,851,395.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 76,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.26 per share, with a total value of $3,021,214.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,806,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,851,395.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas Worman sold 21,048 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $883,174.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,080.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 274,630 shares of company stock worth $10,802,190. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

