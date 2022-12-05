Prana Capital Management LP Invests $24.32 Million in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 475,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,319,000. American International Group accounts for about 1.8% of Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Prana Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of American International Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 45.2% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 620,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,708,000 after buying an additional 193,097 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 94.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 13.7% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in American International Group by 10.4% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 28.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $62.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.05 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.54 and its 200-day moving average is $54.22.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 23.33%. Equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.61%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American International Group from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

