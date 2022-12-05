Prana Capital Management LP Purchases 29,784 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Prana Capital Management LP raised its position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,784 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.17% of TriNet Group worth $8,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional Venture Management XIV LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the first quarter worth $50,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in TriNet Group by 4,961.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in TriNet Group by 20.5% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in TriNet Group by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TNET. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.25.

NYSE:TNET opened at $71.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. TriNet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.60 and a one year high of $103.36. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.12.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.63. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The firm had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.92 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $444,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,589,343.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $1,318,268. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

