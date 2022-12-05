Prana Capital Management LP Purchases 4,836 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Prana Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 868,128 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources makes up approximately 1.5% of Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $20,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $27.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.08. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $36.45.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 15.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 61,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $250,619.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,238,892 shares in the company, valued at $37,509,901.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 5,884,492 shares of company stock worth $41,852,013 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

BEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

