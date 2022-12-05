Prana Capital Management LP Purchases 55,133 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Prana Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,133 shares during the quarter. Prana Capital Management LP owned about 0.43% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $19,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 35.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 30.3% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.69.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

AMG stock opened at $162.48 on Monday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.12 and a 1-year high of $173.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.34.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $578.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.29 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.31%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

