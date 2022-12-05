Prana Capital Management LP Reduces Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Prana Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 96.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 375,674 shares during the quarter. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kensico Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth about $40,793,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 167,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,394,000 after purchasing an additional 20,648 shares in the last quarter. TPG GP A LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 3,666,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,114,000 after acquiring an additional 235,511 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,318,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $120,866,000 after acquiring an additional 120,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $3,672,359.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $3,672,359.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at $11,853,031.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 199,403 shares of company stock worth $18,149,160. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Shares of FIS opened at $74.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.26 and its 200-day moving average is $87.54. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.53 and a 12 month high of $122.06. The firm has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 122.88%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

