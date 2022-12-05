Prana Capital Management LP Takes $26.23 Million Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 132,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,234,000. Willis Towers Watson Public accounts for 2.0% of Prana Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Prana Capital Management LP owned 0.12% of Willis Towers Watson Public as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth $30,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth $39,000. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 13,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $2,888,741.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,034,938.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 13,925 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $2,888,741.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,034,938.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,875 shares of company stock valued at $5,306,249. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of WTW stock opened at $247.56 on Monday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $187.89 and a 12-month high of $249.00. The company has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.07. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.60.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Stories

