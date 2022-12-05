Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP – Get Rating) to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has GBX 105 ($1.26) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 150 ($1.79).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Primary Health Properties from GBX 170 ($2.03) to GBX 165 ($1.97) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Primary Health Properties Price Performance

Primary Health Properties stock traded up GBX 1.10 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 113.80 ($1.36). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,434,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,238,334. Primary Health Properties has a fifty-two week low of GBX 95.75 ($1.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 153.60 ($1.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.47, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 111.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 130.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 945.83.

Primary Health Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a dividend of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.46%.

In other Primary Health Properties news, insider Steven Owen purchased 28,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £29,961.36 ($35,843.23).

Primary Health Properties Company Profile

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

