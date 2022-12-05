Prime Medicine (NYSEARCA:PRME) Trading Down 9%

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSEARCA:PRME – Get Rating) dropped 9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.81 and last traded at $15.81. Approximately 1,358 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 316,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.38.
Several analysts have issued reports on PRME shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average of $19.85.
Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.
