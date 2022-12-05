Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CEO Sells $1,216,776.00 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $1,216,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,657,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,878,686.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PCOR stock traded down $3.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.55. 422,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,429. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $89.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 21,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 44,808,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,014 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 364.5% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 16,545 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 48,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 24,650 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Procore Technologies Company Profile

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PCOR. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.46.

(Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.