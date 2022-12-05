Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) CEO Yogesh K. Gupta Sells 10,000 Shares

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $540,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.46. 160,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,215. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.05. Progress Software Co. has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $54.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $153.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.10 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRGS. StockNews.com raised shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Progress Software by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

