Prom 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.61 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. In the last week, Prom has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. Prom has a total market cap of $83.13 million and approximately $3.61 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can currently be bought for $4.56 or 0.00026440 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,227.49 or 0.99992994 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00010641 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005805 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035764 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00048056 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005744 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00021235 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00242224 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Prom Profile

PROM is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.47132089 USD and is up 0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $4,322,964.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

