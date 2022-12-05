Proton (XPR) Price Hits $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

Proton (XPR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One Proton coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Proton has a total market cap of $27.87 million and $1.16 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Proton has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Proton Coin Profile

Proton’s launch date was March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 13,935,940,301 coins and its circulating supply is 13,893,619,455 coins. The official message board for Proton is blog.protonchain.com. Proton’s official website is www.proton.org. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

