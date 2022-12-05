Proton (XPR) Trading 6.7% Higher Over Last Week

Proton (XPR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. Over the last week, Proton has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. One Proton coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Proton has a total market capitalization of $28.87 million and $1.27 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Proton Coin Profile

Proton’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 13,935,940,301 coins and its circulating supply is 13,895,084,757 coins. The official message board for Proton is blog.protonchain.com. Proton’s official website is www.proton.org. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

