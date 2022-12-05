Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Trading 5.8% Higher

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) shares rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.88 and last traded at $26.82. Approximately 16,091 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 743,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.34.

A number of research analysts have commented on PUK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,687 ($20.18) to GBX 1,380 ($16.51) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,350 ($16.15) to GBX 1,220 ($14.60) in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,380 ($16.51) to GBX 1,450 ($17.35) in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,576 ($18.85) to GBX 1,585 ($18.96) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.89.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 292.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 15.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 12.5% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 21.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

