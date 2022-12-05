PureBase (OTCMKTS:PUBC) Stock Price Down 19.4%

PureBase Co. (OTCMKTS:PUBC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 19.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 47,151 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 23,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.
PureBase Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.21.
About PureBase
Purebase Corporation, an industrial mineral and natural resource company, provides solutions to the agriculture and construction materials markets in the United States. It offers PureBase Shade Advantage WP, a natural mineral plant protectant that reduces sunburn damage to plant tissue exposed to UV and infrared radiation.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PureBase (PUBC)
- Tesla Shares Are Sliding, Here’s Why
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Fastenal, An Aristocrat To Be
- Is Big Lots the Next Bed Bath & Beyond Disaster in the Making?
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
Receive News & Ratings for PureBase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureBase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.