PureBase (OTCMKTS:PUBC) Stock Price Down 19.4%

PureBase Co. (OTCMKTS:PUBC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 19.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 47,151 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 23,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

PureBase Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.21.

About PureBase

(Get Rating)

Purebase Corporation, an industrial mineral and natural resource company, provides solutions to the agriculture and construction materials markets in the United States. It offers PureBase Shade Advantage WP, a natural mineral plant protectant that reduces sunburn damage to plant tissue exposed to UV and infrared radiation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PureBase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureBase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.