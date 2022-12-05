PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Stock Price Up 4.1%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.78 and last traded at $6.78. Approximately 13,106 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,149,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

PCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average of $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in PureCycle Technologies by 8,544.0% during the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 8,544 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

