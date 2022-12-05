PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Stock Price Up 4.1%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.78 and last traded at $6.78. Approximately 13,106 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,149,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average of $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 0.76.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PureCycle Technologies
About PureCycle Technologies
PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.
Read More
