PVH (NYSE:PVH) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $51.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

PVH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of PVH from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on PVH from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on PVH to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of PVH to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.35.

PVH stock opened at $72.93 on Friday. PVH has a 52-week low of $43.49 and a 52-week high of $113.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.97 and its 200 day moving average is $59.12. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in PVH by 139.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 2,820.0% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 69.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PVH during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PVH in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

