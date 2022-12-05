Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,278 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,021,965,000 after buying an additional 182,092 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,757,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $721,609,000 after buying an additional 227,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $626,204,000 after buying an additional 20,702 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after buying an additional 511,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 11.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,369,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,658,000 after buying an additional 144,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.33.

Quanta Services stock traded down $3.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $149.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,555. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.91 and a fifty-two week high of $154.65. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 52.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

