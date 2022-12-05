Quantum Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $56,022.09 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 5th. During the last week, Quantum has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Quantum has a market cap of $56,022.09 and $180,968.28 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,942.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00010846 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005903 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036373 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00050911 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005823 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021455 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00240002 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About Quantum

QUA is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00010001 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $180,993.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

