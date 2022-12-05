QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Shares Sold by Ford Foundation

Ford Foundation decreased its position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,618 shares during the quarter. QuantumScape comprises about 0.9% of Ford Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ford Foundation’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 12,402 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,347,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 236,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 141,303 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on QS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on QuantumScape from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial started coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut QuantumScape from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.29.

NYSE QS traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $7.52. The company had a trading volume of 112,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,299,801. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78. QuantumScape Co. has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $26.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 25.68 and a quick ratio of 25.68.

In other QuantumScape news, insider Mohit Singh sold 6,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $51,390.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 277,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,232.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other QuantumScape news, insider Mohit Singh sold 6,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $51,390.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 277,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,232.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 36,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $463,873.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 446,036 shares in the company, valued at $5,628,974.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,822 shares of company stock valued at $2,181,117 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

