QUASA (QUA) Price Tops $0.0014 on Exchanges

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 5th. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. QUASA has a market capitalization of $104.89 million and $133,758.18 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,095.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00010782 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005850 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036043 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00048309 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005776 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021324 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00240346 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00136502 USD and is down -1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $131,688.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

