R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Trading 4.7% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.7% on Monday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $15.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. R1 RCM traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $10.01. Approximately 135,958 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,090,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.56.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RCM. Cowen reduced their price objective on R1 RCM from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on R1 RCM from $31.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded R1 RCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on R1 RCM to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on R1 RCM from $35.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.27.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 15,000,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $306,450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 164,754,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,925,343.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 63.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

R1 RCM Stock Up 4.1 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 158.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,203,602 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $189,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251,991 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 122.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,931,147 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $78,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,594 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 372.1% in the third quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,486,243 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $27,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,446 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 21.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,223,742 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $166,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 34.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,135,301 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $76,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average of $19.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.33 and a beta of 0.79.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.18). R1 RCM had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.29 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

R1 RCM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.