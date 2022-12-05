Radix Price Up 3.7% Over Last Week (XRD)

Radix (XRD) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. One Radix coin can currently be purchased for $0.0357 or 0.00000209 BTC on major exchanges. Radix has a total market cap of $171.15 million and $298,635.77 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Radix has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Radix Coin Profile

Radix was first traded on July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 4,791,470,007 coins. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radix

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

