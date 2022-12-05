Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Shares Acquired by Encompass Capital Advisors LLC

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Rating) by 2,215.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,564,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,496,576 shares during the quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned 6.30% of Ranger Energy Services worth $15,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RNGR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 12,343 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 259,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 45,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 20.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Ranger Energy Services alerts:

Ranger Energy Services Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of RNGR traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,513. The company has a market cap of $265.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average of $9.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $11.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ranger Energy Services ( NYSE:RNGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ranger Energy Services, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Ranger Energy Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.