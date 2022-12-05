Raymond James Cuts Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$34.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 41.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CWB. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.50 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$30.92.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Canadian Western Bank Price Performance

CWB stock traded down C$0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting C$24.02. 384,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,592. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$21.21 and a 1 year high of C$41.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$23.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.69. The stock has a market cap of C$2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Western Bank

About Canadian Western Bank

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Howard Edward Murphy acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$22.46 per share, with a total value of C$112,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 45,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,010,834.76.

(Get Rating)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.