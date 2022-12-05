Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Shares Gap Down to $8.00

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.00, but opened at $7.61. Rayonier Advanced Materials shares last traded at $7.95, with a volume of 2,447 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on RYAM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Rayonier Advanced Materials from $2.60 to $1.90 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Rayonier Advanced Materials from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.
Rayonier Advanced Materials Stock Up 0.9 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $516.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 3.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile
Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.
