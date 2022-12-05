Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Shares Gap Down to $8.00

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.00, but opened at $7.61. Rayonier Advanced Materials shares last traded at $7.95, with a volume of 2,447 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RYAM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Rayonier Advanced Materials from $2.60 to $1.90 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Rayonier Advanced Materials from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $516.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 3.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYAM. Condire Management LP grew its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 6,209,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,507 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 3,276,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,441 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,304,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,713,000 after acquiring an additional 717,466 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 568,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 435,095 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 342,790 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

