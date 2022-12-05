ReddCoin Price Tops $0.0003 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 48.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 5th. ReddCoin has a market cap of $9.80 million and approximately $2,799.02 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.73 or 0.00485793 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00036550 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00022324 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005818 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001252 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00018658 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000904 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

