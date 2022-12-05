ReddCoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $9.73 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $9.73 million and approximately $3,013.61 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 3.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.39 or 0.00476937 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00036374 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00022708 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005858 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001251 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00018529 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000904 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.