Repertoire Partners LP Buys 98,895 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Repertoire Partners LP raised its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 579,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,895 shares during the period. Tempur Sealy International accounts for approximately 4.1% of Repertoire Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Repertoire Partners LP owned approximately 0.34% of Tempur Sealy International worth $12,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,770,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960,002 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,748,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406,305 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,859,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,669,000 after acquiring an additional 42,598 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,639,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,606 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,491,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,400,000 after acquiring an additional 501,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $32.01. 7,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,569,724. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $48.97. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.25.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 1,393.65% and a net margin of 10.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tempur Sealy International

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $2,624,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 847,667 shares in the company, valued at $22,242,782.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPX has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Featured Stories

