Repertoire Partners LP Takes $1.03 Million Position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Repertoire Partners LP purchased a new position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 57,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000. Alexander & Baldwin accounts for about 0.3% of Repertoire Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Repertoire Partners LP owned 0.08% of Alexander & Baldwin at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALEX stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.61 and a 200-day moving average of $18.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.50 and a beta of 1.31. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $25.66.

Several research firms have commented on ALEX. Piper Sandler lowered Alexander & Baldwin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

