Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Exagen (XGN)

Exagen (NASDAQ: XGN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/17/2022 – Exagen had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $10.00 to $7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/17/2022 – Exagen had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $7.00.

11/15/2022 – Exagen had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $8.00 to $7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/15/2022 – Exagen had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $8.00 to $7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Exagen Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Exagen stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.43. 1,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,073. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.20. Exagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $11.69. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in Exagen by 36.6% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 15,234 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Exagen by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 990,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after buying an additional 168,729 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Exagen in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exagen during the first quarter valued at about $1,232,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exagen by 6.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.