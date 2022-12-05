REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Shares Down 9.2%

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 9.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.02 and last traded at $31.27. 2,391 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 78,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.42.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on REX American Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $548.07 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in REX American Resources by 192.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,241 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,297 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of REX American Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 254,314 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 27.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, the company provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

