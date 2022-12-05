REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Shares Down 9.2%

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 9.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.02 and last traded at $31.27. 2,391 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 78,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.42.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on REX American Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
The firm has a market capitalization of $548.07 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.18.
REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, the company provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.
