Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($51.44) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,700 ($80.15) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,400 ($64.60) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($69.39) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,303.85 ($63.45).

Shares of LON RIO traded up GBX 105 ($1.26) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 5,689 ($68.06). The company had a trading volume of 1,029,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,808. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,424.50 ($52.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,343 ($75.88). The firm has a market capitalization of £92.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 632.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,045.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,041.14.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

