Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 4,000 ($47.85) price target on the stock.

RIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,200 ($74.17) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,800 ($69.39) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,600 ($55.03) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,700 ($80.15) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($71.66) to GBX 5,900 ($70.58) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,303.85 ($63.45).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of RIO stock opened at GBX 5,584 ($66.80) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,424.50 ($52.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,343 ($75.88). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,045.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,043.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £90.51 billion and a PE ratio of 620.44.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.