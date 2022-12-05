Robert W. Baird Raises Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Price Target to $66.00

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE DCI opened at $60.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. Donaldson has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $61.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.76 and its 200 day moving average is $53.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Donaldson

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.45%.

In related news, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,415.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $361,690.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,997.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $493,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,415.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donaldson

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCI. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Donaldson by 0.9% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 20,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 7.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 15.6% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 29,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.