Rodrigo Brumana Sells 2,770 Shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Stock

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) CFO Rodrigo Brumana sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $49,333.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 626,126 shares in the company, valued at $11,151,304.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of POSH stock remained flat at $17.83 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 801,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,238. Poshmark, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.97 and a twelve month high of $20.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.61. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.57 and a beta of -0.30.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $88.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.72 million. On average, analysts predict that Poshmark, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POSH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Poshmark in the second quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Poshmark by 94.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Poshmark by 58.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,757 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in Poshmark by 211.8% in the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 10,771 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 20,403 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Poshmark in the third quarter worth $125,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered Poshmark from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wedbush lowered Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Poshmark from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.82.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

