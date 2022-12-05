Round Dollar (RD) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $74,355.90

Round Dollar (RD) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 5th. One Round Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $14.03 or 0.00082817 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Round Dollar has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and approximately $74,355.90 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Round Dollar has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Round Dollar alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,002.59 or 0.05891989 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.95 or 0.00499244 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,123.39 or 0.30109000 BTC.

About Round Dollar

Round Dollar’s genesis date was July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. Round Dollar’s official website is onecash.asia. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Round Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Round Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Round Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Round Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

