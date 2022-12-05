Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates C$3.25 Price Target for Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL)

Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$3.25 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 57.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Frontier Lithium from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$4.80 target price on shares of Frontier Lithium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Frontier Lithium Price Performance

CVE FL traded down C$0.02 on Monday, reaching C$2.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,338. The firm has a market cap of C$458.94 million and a PE ratio of -39.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.26. Frontier Lithium has a 52 week low of C$1.30 and a 52 week high of C$3.89. The company has a current ratio of 11.01, a quick ratio of 11.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

About Frontier Lithium

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,069 hectares comprising two mining leases and 1,368 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

