Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 7,077 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,077 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.60% of Primerica worth $26,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Primerica by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Primerica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Primerica by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Primerica by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Primerica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primerica Stock Performance

Primerica stock traded down $4.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $142.62. 812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,637. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $110.22 and a one year high of $159.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.21.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $673.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.99 million. Primerica had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 22.96%. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Primerica’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total transaction of $569,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,719,131.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total value of $569,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,719,131.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total value of $508,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,032.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,890. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PRI shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. William Blair lowered shares of Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.40.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

